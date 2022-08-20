UrduPoint.com

UN Working With US, EU To Facilitate Exports Of Russian Food, Fertilizers - Guterres

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2022 | 08:09 PM

UN Working With US, EU to Facilitate Exports of Russian Food, Fertilizers - Guterres

The United Nations has been working together with the European Union and the United States to remove the financial and logistical obstacles which halt the exports of Russian grain and fertilizers, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) The United Nations has been working together with the European Union and the United States to remove the financial and logistical obstacles which halt the exports of Russian grain and fertilizers, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday.

"The sanctions do not apply to food and fertilizers, but of course there is a chilling effect on the private sector, and there are a certain number of obstacles and difficulties that need to be overcome in relation to shipping, insurance, finance. I can tell you that we are working hard in cooperation with the US, the EU in order to be able to make those obstacles being removed and to allow for what we can see that is extremely important for people especially in developing countries," Guterres told reporters at the grain deal's Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul.

The secretary general also said that without consistent delivery of fertilizers in 2022, "there may not be enough food in 2023," adding that getting more food and fertilizer out of Ukraine and Russia is "critical to further calm commodity markets and lower prices for consumers."

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. Three key Ukrainian ports - Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne - were unblocked to resume exports.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Ukraine Russia Turkey European Union Istanbul United States May July Market From

Recent Stories

Work team sent to China's Qinghai to guide rescue ..

Work team sent to China's Qinghai to guide rescue efforts

44 seconds ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

46 seconds ago
 79 killed in Sudan floods since June

79 killed in Sudan floods since June

48 seconds ago
 Rawalpindi Development Authority directorates inst ..

Rawalpindi Development Authority directorates instructed to formulate plans for ..

13 minutes ago
 Balochistan handicrafts needs government support f ..

Balochistan handicrafts needs government support for better exports: PBF

13 minutes ago
 16 projects inked at investment promotion meeting ..

16 projects inked at investment promotion meeting in China's Ningxia

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.