UN World Food Program Cuts Aid To Syrian Refugees In Jordan Amid Funding Shortage

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 04:30 AM

UN World Food Program Cuts Aid to Syrian Refugees in Jordan Amid Funding Shortage

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The UN World Food Program (WFP) said funding shortages have caused it to scale back its food assistance programs for Syrian refugees living in Jordan, the organization stated on Thursday.

"[R]esources still fall well short of meeting the needs of all vulnerable refugees in Jordan. WFP urgently needs US$58 million to continue food assistance until the end of the year for the half million refugees it supports," the WFP said.

WFP Country Director in Jordan Alberto Correia Mendes added that the organization may have to cut food assistance to another 250,000 refugees by September if it does not receive the needed financial contributions.

Mendes said the WFP needs $58 million to continue its program in Jordan until the end of 2021.

The WFP noted that the cuts are coming at a bad time due to the increased number of families who are struggling to earn money or have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic measures.

