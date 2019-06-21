UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN World Food Program Partially Suspends Aid To Yemen Over Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 01:30 AM

UN World Food Program Partially Suspends Aid to Yemen Over Profiteering

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Some international food aid to Yemen has been suspended after the government in Sanaa rejected a program to prevent profiteers from diverting food for private gain, the UN World Food Program (WFP) announced in a release on Thursday.

"WFP has been seeking the support of the Sanaa-based authorities to introduce a biometric registration system that would prevent diversion and protect the Yemeni families we serve, ensuring food reaches those who need it most," the release stated. "Unfortunately, we are yet to reach agreement."

Related Topics

World United Nations Yemen Sanaa From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Trump, Trudeau mend fences at White House meeting

1 hour ago

Oil jumps 6% on Trump threat after Iran downs spy ..

1 hour ago

Govt stopped no one from meeting Nawaz Sharif: Min ..

2 hours ago

Trump Plans to Attend 2nd Briefing of Day on Iran ..

2 hours ago

World Refugee Day is a moment to recognise the cou ..

2 hours ago

Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs in Cricket Wo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.