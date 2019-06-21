UN World Food Program Partially Suspends Aid to Yemen Over Profiteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Some international food aid to Yemen has been suspended after the government in Sanaa rejected a program to prevent profiteers from diverting food for private gain, the UN World Food Program (WFP) announced in a release on Thursday.

"WFP has been seeking the support of the Sanaa-based authorities to introduce a biometric registration system that would prevent diversion and protect the Yemeni families we serve, ensuring food reaches those who need it most," the release stated. "Unfortunately, we are yet to reach agreement."