UN World Food Program Says Nearly Half of Afghans Face Acute Hunger

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) Almost half of the Afghan population is facing acute hunger, with more than 20,000 people in the Ghor province nearing a food security catastrophe, the UN World Food Program (WFP) said on Monday.

"(Some) 19.7 million people, almost half of Afghanistan's population, are facing acute hunger according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis conducted in January and February 2022 by Food Security and Agriculture Cluster partners," the WFP said in a statement.

The report noted the existence of a small pocket of "catastrophic" levels of food insecurity in the country.

"More than 20,000 people in the north-eastern province of Ghor are facing catastrophic levels of hunger because of a long period of harsh winter and disastrous agricultural conditions," the WFP added.

At the same time, the organization predicted a minor improvement in the situation in the period from June to November, with the number of people facing food troubles decreasing to 18.

9 million due to the upcoming wheat harvesting season.

"However, for many, the harvest will only offer short-term relief and very little opportunity for recovery. The war in Ukraine continues to put pressure on Afghanistan's wheat supply, food commodities, agricultural inputs, and fuel prices. Access to seeds, fertilizer and water for irrigation is limited, labour opportunities are scarce and enormous debts have been incurred to buy food over the last few months," the statement read.

Afghanistan is facing a dire humanitarian situation in the wake of the August takeover by the Taliban (an organization under UN sanctions over terrorist activities). A number of countries and organizations expressed readiness to continue providing humanitarian assistance to the nation amid political and social turmoil.