UN World Food Programme Warns of Approaching Hunger Catastrophe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) warned on Monday of an approaching hunger catastrophe as the number of people who find themselves at the verge of famine has risen to 45 million in 43 countries.

"The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today warned that the number of people teetering on the edge of famine (IPC4/Emergency or worse) in 43 countries has risen to 45 million, as acute hunger spikes around the world. This number has risen from 42 million earlier in the year and 27 million in 2019," WFP said in a statement.

WFP Executive Director David Beasley noted that conflict, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic are all factors affecting the worsening hunger situation globally.

"Fuel costs are up, food prices are soaring, fertilizer is more expensive, and all of this feeds into new crises like the one unfolding now in Afghanistan, as well as long-standing emergencies like Yemen and Syria," Beasley added.

The head of WFP met with the second deputy prime minister of the Taliban (terrorist organization banned in Russia) movement, Abdul Salam Hanafi, in Kabul on Sunday where the organization is elevating its support to aid almost 23 million people on the brink of starvation.

The UN organization estimated that the cost of ending famine now stands at around $7 billion, up from $6.6 billion last year.

"As the cost of humanitarian assistance rises exponentially, we need more funds to reach families across the globe who have already exhausted their capacity to cope with extreme hunger," Beasley said.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization's Food price Index found that food prices hit a ten-year high this month which means food production prices also rose.

The WFP works with 139 million people across 85 countries with goal of providing food and building self-reliance of the poorest and most vulnerable individuals globally.