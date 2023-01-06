UN Worried About Trial of Rights Activists Underway in Belarus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) The office of the United Nations' high commissioner for human rights (OHCHR) is concerned by the ongoing trial of three activists from the Viasna human rights center in Belarus, a spokesperson said Friday.

Ales Bialiatski, the founder of the unregistered center in Minsk, went on trial on Thursday for charges of smuggling and undermining the civic order. He reportedly faces up to 12 years in jail if found guilty. Two of his employees also face prison sentences.

"We are gravely concerned by the trial," OHCHR spokesman Jeremy Laurence told reporters in Geneva.

"We call for the charges against them to be dropped, and their immediate release from detention."

Bialiatski was awarded the Nobel Peace prize last year, alongside the organizations Memorial and Centre for Civil Liberties, for promoting human rights after he criticized the reelection of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in 2020. Lukashenko denied claims that Belarusian jails were holding hundreds of political prisoners.