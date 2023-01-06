UrduPoint.com

UN Worried About Trial Of Rights Activists Underway In Belarus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2023 | 10:38 PM

UN Worried About Trial of Rights Activists Underway in Belarus

The office of the United Nations' high commissioner for human rights (OHCHR) is concerned by the ongoing trial of three activists from the Viasna human rights center in Belarus, a spokesperson said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) The office of the United Nations' high commissioner for human rights (OHCHR) is concerned by the ongoing trial of three activists from the Viasna human rights center in Belarus, a spokesperson said Friday.

Ales Bialiatski, the founder of the unregistered center in Minsk, went on trial on Thursday for charges of smuggling and undermining the civic order. He reportedly faces up to 12 years in jail if found guilty. Two of his employees also face prison sentences.

"We are gravely concerned by the trial," OHCHR spokesman Jeremy Laurence told reporters in Geneva.

"We call for the charges against them to be dropped, and their immediate release from detention."

Bialiatski was awarded the Nobel Peace prize last year, alongside the organizations Memorial and Centre for Civil Liberties, for promoting human rights after he criticized the reelection of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in 2020. Lukashenko denied claims that Belarusian jails were holding hundreds of political prisoners.

Related Topics

United Nations Jail Minsk Geneva Belarus 2020 From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews ADAFSA&#039;s efforts, in ..

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews ADAFSA&#039;s efforts, initiatives

40 minutes ago
 NIH free diagnostic services continue in flood-hit ..

NIH free diagnostic services continue in flood-hit areas

2 minutes ago
 Brazil's new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva p ..

Brazil's new President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva puts diverse new face on Brazil ..

2 minutes ago
 Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to fully s ..

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to fully support int'l poetry show: Admi ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi announ ..

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi announces to establish engineering u ..

2 minutes ago
 National Women's Gymnastic Championship 2023 on Ja ..

National Women's Gymnastic Championship 2023 on Jan 7

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.