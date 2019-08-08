UrduPoint.com
UN Worried New Wave Of Violence May Affect Civilians In Syria's Idlib Province - Adviser

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 09:23 PM

UN Worried New Wave of Violence May Affect Civilians in Syria's Idlib Province - Adviser

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) The United Nations is concerned that a new wave of violence may affect civilians in Syria's Idlib province following the resumption of fighting there, UN Senior Humanitarian Adviser to the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Najat Rochdi said in a statement on Thursday.

"It is deeply regrettable that the cessation of hostilities that had been announced collapsed Monday and that a new wave of violence is again threatening the lives of millions of civilians who live in the Idlib area, more than a million of whom are children," Rochdi said. "Humanitarian actors are increasingly concerned by statements suggesting a possible military intervention, which would have severe humanitarian consequences in an area.

"

Rochdi noted that during the pause in the fighting, many civilians had returned to their homes in the Idlib province and are currently under "great risk" due to the renewal of hostilities.

The Syrian army resumed military operation against terrorist groups in Idlib because of their failure to respect the ceasefire and the Russian-Turkish Sochi memorandum of 2018.

Since the beginning of the Syrian civil war, millions of people have got displaced or left the country on their own. As the fighting has been winding down, the Syrian government started rebuilding infrastructure and facilitating the return of refugees. Russia has been helping Damascus with humanitarian assistance and medical help.

