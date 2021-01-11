UrduPoint.com
UN Worried US Designating Houthies To Have 'Detrimental Impact' On Yemen Political Process

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 11:00 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The United Nations is concerned that the US decision to design Yemen's Houthi opposition movement as terrorists will have detrimental consequences on the political process in that country, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We are also concerned that the designation may have a detrimental impact on efforts to resume the political process in Yemen, as well as to polarize even more the positions of the parties to the conflict," Dujarric said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced earlier that the State Department intends to notify Congress of its plans to designate the Houthi movement as a terrorist organization and brand three of its leaders - Abdul Malik al-Houthi, Abd al-Khaliq Badr al-Din al-Houthi and Abdullah Yahya al Hakim - as Specially Designated Global Terrorists.

