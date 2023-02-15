UN Would Need Mandate From Legislative Body to Investigate Nord Stream Pipelines Blast

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The United Nations would need to be given a mandate from a UN legislative body to investigate last year's Nord Stream pipelines' blast, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"For us (United Nations) to conduct any sort of investigation in anything, we need... to have a mandate, which we don't, clearly, in this (case)," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Dujarric explained that such a mandate would have to come from a United Nations legislative body.

The spokesperson noted that he has "zero information" on the causes of the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream pipelines apart from what has been reported in the media.

On September 26, 2022, three of the four strings of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were damaged after an underwater blast.

Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report on February 8 detailing how US Navy divers planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines, which Norway activated three months later.

US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage the Nord Stream pipelines after more than nine months of secret discussions with his national security team, the report said.

The US government has repeatedly denied involvement in the blowing up of the Russian pipelines, while the Russian government has said the United States should explain itself and an open investigation into the blast needs to be undertaken.