MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the process of recognition by the World Health Organization (WHO) of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V was underway, and the UN would welcome its completion.

"We would very much welcome the Sputnik [V] vaccine being recognized by the WHO.

And I know that the process, the dialogue is taking place. I am very grateful for the fact that the Russian Federation has made available the Sputnik [V] vaccine to UN staff. And we believe that the Sputnik [V vaccine] is one of the key elements in being able to address this challenge," Guterres said following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.