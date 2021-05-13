UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Would Welcome WHO's Recognition Of Sputnik V Vaccine, Process Underway - Guterres

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

UN Would Welcome WHO's Recognition of Sputnik V Vaccine, Process Underway - Guterres

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the process of recognition by the World Health Organization (WHO) of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V was underway, and the UN would welcome its completion.

"We would very much welcome the Sputnik [V] vaccine being recognized by the WHO. And I know that the process, the dialogue is taking place. I am very grateful for the fact that the Russian Federation has made available the Sputnik [V] vaccine to UN staff. And we believe that the Sputnik [V vaccine] is one of the key elements in being able to address this challenge," Guterres said.

The UN chief spoke after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. The Russian diplomat said Russia was open to working together with other COVID-19 vaccine makers.

"Of course, we are very open to cooperation with other vaccine manufacturers. And if they show similar interest, I think we could have very positive cooperation," he said.

The foreign minister said that more than 60 countries had registered Sputnik V for emergency use and most of these countries had already received the first batch of the vaccine.

Related Topics

World United Nations Moscow Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

21 minutes ago

Several Top Hamas Commanders Killed in Gaza - Isra ..

1 hour ago

FWMC devises cleanliness plan for Eid holidays

1 hour ago

Russian Frigate Adm. Gorshkov to Conduct Final Tes ..

1 hour ago

All COVID vaccination centers in Sindh province to ..

1 hour ago

AC Khuzdar urges Ulema & Khatibs to play role for ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.