- Home
- World
- News
- UN Yemen Envoy Says Houthi Attacks on Marib Put Millions of Civilians at Risk, Must Stop
UN Yemen Envoy Says Houthi Attacks On Marib Put Millions Of Civilians At Risk, Must Stop
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 08:39 PM
UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths in a Security Council meeting on Thursday called on the rebel Houthi movement to stop its offensive on Yemen's Marib governorate, as the fighting puts millions of civilians lives at risk
"Over the past month, the conflict in Yemen has taken a sharp escalatory turn with Ansar Allah's [Houthi's] most recent offensive on Marib governorate," Griffiths said. "I have denounced this many times since early last year when this offensive operation started, and I will repeat my call now: the attack on Marib must stop. It puts millions of civilians at risk, especially with the fighting reaching camps for internally displaced persons."