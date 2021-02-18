UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Yemen Envoy Says Houthi Attacks On Marib Put Millions Of Civilians At Risk, Must Stop

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 08:39 PM

UN Yemen Envoy Says Houthi Attacks on Marib Put Millions of Civilians at Risk, Must Stop

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths in a Security Council meeting on Thursday called on the rebel Houthi movement to stop its offensive on Yemen's Marib governorate, as the fighting puts millions of civilians lives at risk

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths in a Security Council meeting on Thursday called on the rebel Houthi movement to stop its offensive on Yemen's Marib governorate, as the fighting puts millions of civilians lives at risk.

"Over the past month, the conflict in Yemen has taken a sharp escalatory turn with Ansar Allah's [Houthi's] most recent offensive on Marib governorate," Griffiths said. "I have denounced this many times since early last year when this offensive operation started, and I will repeat my call now: the attack on Marib must stop. It puts millions of civilians at risk, especially with the fighting reaching camps for internally displaced persons."

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Yemen Marib Million

Recent Stories

EU Commission Calls on France to Adopt Ecological ..

2 minutes ago

Biden Declares Winter Storm Crisis in US State of ..

2 minutes ago

President condoles over death of Ali Sadpara, two ..

2 minutes ago

Khusro hails USAs $4.2 billion support under PEPA ..

5 minutes ago

AED4.9 billion of weeklong real estate transaction ..

11 minutes ago

Punjab University registrar's mother dies

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.