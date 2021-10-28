UrduPoint.com

UN Yet To Resume Flights Into Ethiopia's Mekelle Amid Safety Concerns - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 11:16 PM

UN Yet to Resume Flights Into Ethiopia's Mekelle Amid Safety Concerns - Spokesperson

The United Nations has still not resumed humanitarian flights into Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region, after a security incident last week forced the organization to suspend air service, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) The United Nations has still not resumed humanitarian flights into Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region, after a security incident last week forced the organization to suspend air service, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said on Thursday.

"We have not been able to resume the normal activities of the UN humanitarian air service," Haq said during a press briefing. "There continue to be airstrikes today, so the situation on the ground and in the air in Tigray continues to be unsafe, and we want that to stop so that we can have our humanitarian flights return to normal."

Haq pointed out that the United Nations still has a presence in the region, with some 400 personnel helping distribute aid to Tigray's people in need.

On October 22, the United Nations decided to halt all humanitarian flights into Mekelle after its plane was forced to turn back and abort scheduled landing due to airstrikes in the capital.

Earlier on Thursday, at least six people were killed and dozens of others were injured in two airstrikes carried out in residential areas of Mekelle, according to the United Nations.

The internal conflict in Ethiopia erupted in the Tigray region in November of 2020 as the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) attacked a military base and the Ethiopian government launched a counter-operation.

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Ethiopia October November 2020 All Government

Recent Stories

8 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

8 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

6 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

6 minutes ago
 Colombian Court Authorizes Euthanasia of Woman Rev ..

Colombian Court Authorizes Euthanasia of Woman Reversing Its Previous Decision

6 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation ‏to COP ..

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed forms Higher Committee of Club Wo ..

Nahyan bin Zayed forms Higher Committee of Club World Cup /UAE 2021/

1 hour ago
 India extends COVID-19 containment rules till Nove ..

India extends COVID-19 containment rules till November end

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.