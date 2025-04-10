UNA, Sputnik Host Photo Reportage Workshop For Media
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 08:15 PM
The Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA) and the Russian news and radio agency Sputnik have organized a workshop on photo reportage for media outlets, bringing together over 200 media professionals from around the world
JEDDAH (Saudi Arabia) (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA) and the Russian news and radio agency Sputnik have organized a workshop on photo reportage for media outlets, bringing together over 200 media professionals from around the world.
The workshop, titled "Photo Reportage for Media Outlets: Understanding How to Shoot, Key Elements, and Common Mistakes," aimed to enhance journalists' awareness of the correct methods for capturing outstanding shots and producing a complete photo report. UNA Director-General Mr. Mohammed bin Abdurrahman Al-Yami emphasized the importance of images in persuasion, information completion, and documentationm.
Key Takeaways were including in training Common Drawbacks the workshop addressed common mistakes among photographers and provided ways to overcome them.
Error Correction participants learned how to avoid errors that can weaken a photo report and how to choose the right angles for visual storytelling.
Visual Storytelling the workshop focused on enhancing the quality and creativity of photo reports across various media platforms.
UNA's Capacity-Building Initiatives this workshop is part of UNA's ongoing efforts to build the capacity of journalists in member states and increase their awareness of the rapid transformations in media content production. UNA Director-General Mr. Mohammed bin Abdurrahman Al-Yami expressed his gratitude to Sputnik for their collaboration and expertise in organizing the workshop.
Sputnik's participation in the workshop highlights the agency's commitment to sharing its expertise with journalists in member states. The workshop demonstrates the importance of collaboration between media organizations in promoting high-quality journalism and visual storytelling.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A table4 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result4 hours ago
-
Rybakina powers Kazakhstan into Billie Jean King Cup finals4 hours ago
-
McIlroy, DeChambeau charge as Rose clings to Masters lead4 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table4 hours ago
-
Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup results - update5 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say family of 10 killed in Israel strike5 hours ago
-
Frustrated families await news days after 221 killed in Dominican club disaster5 hours ago
-
Bomb blast outside offices of Greece rail accident company5 hours ago
-
Trump admin rejects judge's order to provide update on wrongly deported migrant5 hours ago
-
NY helicopter crash victims were celebrating birthday5 hours ago
-
Six arrested for murder of notorious Inter Milan ultra5 hours ago