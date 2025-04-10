UNA, Sputnik host photo reportage workshop for media

The Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA) and the Russian news and radio agency Sputnik have organized a workshop on photo reportage for media outlets, bringing together over 200 media professionals from around the world

JEDDAH (Saudi Arabia) (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA) and the Russian news and radio agency Sputnik have organized a workshop on photo reportage for media outlets, bringing together over 200 media professionals from around the world.

The workshop, titled "Photo Reportage for Media Outlets: Understanding How to Shoot, Key Elements, and Common Mistakes," aimed to enhance journalists' awareness of the correct methods for capturing outstanding shots and producing a complete photo report. UNA Director-General Mr. Mohammed bin Abdurrahman Al-Yami emphasized the importance of images in persuasion, information completion, and documentationm.

Key Takeaways were including in training Common Drawbacks the workshop addressed common mistakes among photographers and provided ways to overcome them.

Error Correction participants learned how to avoid errors that can weaken a photo report and how to choose the right angles for visual storytelling.

Visual Storytelling the workshop focused on enhancing the quality and creativity of photo reports across various media platforms.

UNA's Capacity-Building Initiatives this workshop is part of UNA's ongoing efforts to build the capacity of journalists in member states and increase their awareness of the rapid transformations in media content production. UNA Director-General Mr. Mohammed bin Abdurrahman Al-Yami expressed his gratitude to Sputnik for their collaboration and expertise in organizing the workshop.

Sputnik's participation in the workshop highlights the agency's commitment to sharing its expertise with journalists in member states. The workshop demonstrates the importance of collaboration between media organizations in promoting high-quality journalism and visual storytelling.