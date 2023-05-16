UrduPoint.com

Unacceptable Activity Of Hostile States On Rise - Russian Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Unacceptable Activity of Hostile States on Rise - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Unacceptable activity of hostile states is on the rise, the detention of a former employee of the US consulate in Vladivostok is one of the evidence, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Russian media reported that a former employee of the US embassy in Russia, Robert Shonov, was arrested in the city of Vladivostok by the Russian Federal Security Service and transported to a detention center in Moscow.

"Measures are carried out by our respective services ... It is clear that certain unacceptable activity of hostile states is not on the decline, it is on the rise in relation to us. Here is one of the evidence," Ryabkov told reporters.

