Unacceptable To Blame Anyone For Tanker Attack Before UN Shows Proof - Omani Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 06:00 PM

Unacceptable to Blame Anyone for Tanker Attack Before UN Shows Proof - Omani Lawmaker

The United Nations's responsibility is to deal with whoever committed attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, but it is unacceptable to blame anyone before the international organization presented any evidence, Mohammed Abu-Bakar Salim Ghassani, the deputy chairman of the lower house of the Omani parliament, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) The United Nations's responsibility is to deal with whoever committed attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, but it is unacceptable to blame anyone before the international organization presented any evidence, Mohammed Abu-Bakar Salim Ghassani, the deputy chairman of the lower house of the Omani parliament, told Sputnik.

In June, two oil tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States claimed that Iran was to blame for the attack, while Tehran firmly rejected the accusations.

"Of course, if there was aggression against oil tankers and the party that committed the attack was determined, then there is international law that will deal with this issue ... The United Nations is responsible for any party that has done such actions. But if there is no clear evidence that the United Nations will announce, one should not point fingers and blame anyone at the moment," Ghassani said.

