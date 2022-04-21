UrduPoint.com

Unacceptable To Try To Throw Any Country Overboard Ship World Is Sailing On - China's Xi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Unacceptable to Try to Throw Any Country Overboard Ship World Is Sailing on - China's Xi

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The entire world is sailing on the same ship with a common future, and it is unacceptable to try to throw any country overboard, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a video message for the Asian Economic Forum, which is being held in Boao on the Chinese island of Hainan.

"All the countries of the world are sailing on one big ship with a common destiny. If they want to cross the furious waves and continue their way to a brighter future, they must act in the same direction. It is unacceptable to try to throw anyone into the sea," China Central Television quoted Xi as saying.

