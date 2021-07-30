UrduPoint.com

UNAMA Calls For Civilian Protection Amid Escalating Violence In Afghanistan's Kandahar

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

UNAMA Calls for Civilian Protection Amid Escalating Violence in Afghanistan's Kandahar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) raised concerns on Friday about the killing of civilians in constant attacks of the Taliban (outlawed in Russia as a terrorist group) on the city of Kandahar.

"Deeply concerned by escalating violence in & around #Kandahar amidst ongoing Taliban attacks on city. More than 230 civilians injured since 16 July. Numbers likely much higher. Credible reports of scores of civilians killed. Working to establish facts on civilian harm," UNAMA said on Twitter.

According to the UN agency, civilian casualties in Afghanistan in the first half of 2021 increased sharply in killings and injuries since May, when international military forces began their withdrawal from the country. The agency documents 5,183 civilian casualties (1,659 killed and 3,524 injured), a 47% increase compared to 2020.

"UNAMA calls on parties to exercise maximum restraint & take all possible measures to protect civilians from further harm. The Mission warns of the grave consequences to civilians in #Kandahar if the fighting continues & intensifies in urban areas of the city," the UN agency warned in another tweet.

Discussions on Afghan reconciliation have been hosted by several international platforms, including in Doha, where peace talks between Kabul and the Taliban movement began in September 2020. In the latest two-day round of peace negotiations between the Afghan delegations in mid-July 2021, the sides agreed on facilitating a countrywide availability of COVID-19 vaccines and avoiding deaths among civilians. Civilian casualties are, however, still on the rise.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Russia Twitter Kandahar Doha May July September 2020 All From

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Da ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Thron ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

5 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Thro ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

5 minutes ago
 UAE-Austria Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to ..

UAE-Austria Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to create new avenues of collabo ..

20 minutes ago
 62,064 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

62,064 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

35 minutes ago
 The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi decided to sh ..

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi decided to shut down all its cultural activ ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.