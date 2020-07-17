UrduPoint.com
UNAMA Calls For Start Of Inta-Afghan Talks Amid Recent Escalation Of Violence In Country

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:12 AM

UNAMA Calls for Start of Inta-Afghan Talks Amid Recent Escalation of Violence in Country

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Thursday called for the start of the intra-Afghan peace talks, saying that the negotiations are the only way to settle the longstanding conflict between Kabul and the Taliban movement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Thursday called for the start of the intra-Afghan peace talks, saying that the negotiations are the only way to settle the longstanding conflict between Kabul and the Taliban movement.

The appeal came amid the recent escalation of violence in the country. Over the past few weeks, the Taliban frequented insurgency targeting both the military and civilians. The bombing attack at a security office in the northern Afghan province of Samangan on Monday became its apex, leaving at least 14 people killed and 58 others injured.

"The only way to peace in #Afghanistan is through talks. All actors must create conditions for intra-Afghan negotiations to start & succeed.

Time to show real commitment to peace & compassion for all Afghans by ending the high levels of violence now," the agency wrote on Twitter.

Under the peace deal reached by the Taliban and Washington in late February, the group has committed to reducing violence. In addition to a mutual release of prisoners and the launch of intra-Afghan talks, the accord was expected to pave the way for ending the almost two-decade-long confrontation between Kabul and the radical group.

The intra-Afghan talks were set to begin in March but then were postponed amid differences over prisoner release, with the Taliban demanding that Kabul release all 5,000 prisoners at once.

