UNAMA Concerned About Disturbing Rise in Targeted Killings of Civilians in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Wednesday raised concerns about the frequency of targeted killings of civilians in the Central Asian country and urged the authorities to hold those responsible to account.

Over the past days, numerous civilians, including a well known journalist, a group of medics and the head of a leading election watchdog, were killed in attacks across Afghanistan. No group has claimed responsibility for the incidents yet.

"Targeted killings of civilians are taking place at a deeply disturbing rate in #Afghanistan. UNAMA mourns the loss of so many outstanding citizens, condemns those responsible and urges authorities to bring them to account," the mission wrote on Twitter.

The UN mission added that such dreadful attacks were rarely claimed and frequently targeted those working for an open society.

"The UN repeats its call for a sustained reduction in violence.

Lives and gains must be protected, with spoilers prevented from undermining the vital peace negotiations, due to resume 5 January," UNAMA added.

Throughout Sunday, several other bombs were detonated across Afghanistan, killing at least 10 people and injuring dozens others. As a result of a bomb blast in Kabul, Afghan lawmaker Haji Khan Mohammad Wardak was injured but survived the incident.

On Monday, Rahmatullah Nikzad, a reporter who worked for Al Jazeera and Associated Press, as well as headed the Ghazni Journalists' Union, was shot dead by unknown gunmen when he was on his way to a local mosque in the eastern Afghan city of Ghazni.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that Mohammad Yousuf Rasheed, the executive director of Free and Fair Election Foundation of Afghanistan, was killed in an armed attack in Kabul.