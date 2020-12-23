UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNAMA Concerned About Disturbing Rise In Targeted Killings Of Civilians In Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 07:10 PM

UNAMA Concerned About Disturbing Rise in Targeted Killings of Civilians in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Wednesday raised concerns about the frequency of targeted killings of civilians in the Central Asian country and urged the authorities to hold those responsible to account.

Over the past days, numerous civilians, including a well known journalist, a group of medics and the head of a leading election watchdog, were killed in attacks across Afghanistan. No group has claimed responsibility for the incidents yet.

"Targeted killings of civilians are taking place at a deeply disturbing rate in #Afghanistan. UNAMA mourns the loss of so many outstanding citizens, condemns those responsible and urges authorities to bring them to account," the mission wrote on Twitter.

The UN mission added that such dreadful attacks were rarely claimed and frequently targeted those working for an open society.

"The UN repeats its call for a sustained reduction in violence.

Lives and gains must be protected, with spoilers prevented from undermining the vital peace negotiations, due to resume 5 January," UNAMA added.

Throughout Sunday, several other bombs were detonated across Afghanistan, killing at least 10 people and injuring dozens others. As a result of a bomb blast in Kabul, Afghan lawmaker Haji Khan Mohammad Wardak was injured but survived the incident.

On Monday, Rahmatullah Nikzad, a reporter who worked for Al Jazeera and Associated Press, as well as headed the Ghazni Journalists' Union, was shot dead by unknown gunmen when he was on his way to a local mosque in the eastern Afghan city of Ghazni.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that Mohammad Yousuf Rasheed, the executive director of Free and Fair Election Foundation of Afghanistan, was killed in an armed attack in Kabul.

Related Topics

Election Injured Dead Attack Afghanistan Kabul Bomb Blast United Nations Twitter Ghazni January Sunday Mosque From Asia

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange lists Zee Stores on ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Culture seeks to transform libraries into cr ..

41 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler forms Board of Trustees of UoS

41 minutes ago

EPAA distributes 4,700 seedlings to government dep ..

56 minutes ago

Fujairah oil product inventory drops 4%, led by mi ..

56 minutes ago

PITB, KPITB & Partner Universities from KP sign Ag ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.