UNAMA Condemns Killing of 2 Afghan Humanitarian Workers in Kabul Blast

(@FahadShabbir)

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has slammed on Saturday the killing of two employees of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC), whose car was targeted by an improvised explosive device in Kabul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has slammed on Saturday the killing of two employees of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC), whose car was targeted by an improvised explosive device in Kabul.

Earlier in the day, the AIHRC reported that Donor Liaison Officer Fatima Khalil and Jawid Folad, a driver, were killed while traveling in an official vehicle to the AIHRC office in the Afghan capital.

"UNAMA condemns the killing today in #Kabul of two @AfghanistanIHRC staff members in IED blast. There can be no justification for attacks against human rights defenders. Immediate investigation needed with perpetrators held to account. #Afghanistan," the agency wrote on Twitter.

Violence in Afghanistan renewed after the truce between the government and the Taliban movement, timed with the Eid al-Fitr Islamic holiday, expired in late May.