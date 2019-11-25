UrduPoint.com
UNAMA Says 1 Employee Killed In Attack Targeting UN Vehicle In Kabul, 2 Others Injured

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) One UN employee was killed in an attack targeting the organization's vehicle in Kabul on Sunday, with two others injured, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said.

Earlier in the day, an Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman said that one person had been killed, with five civilians, including two Afghan UN personnel, wounded in the explosion.

"It is with profound sadness that the UN family in Afghanistan confirms the killing tonight of a colleague, as well as injuries to two others, when a UN-marked vehicle was attacked in Kabul," UNAMA said.

The mission noted that it would release the identity of neither its slain staffer, nor those injured - an "Afghan and another international colleague" - in the immediate future.

It expressed deepest condolences to the family of its employee and urged the Afghan authorities to probe the attack and bring those responsible to justice.

