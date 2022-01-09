UNAOC High Representative Wishes Peace, Stability to Kazakhstan - Permanent Representative

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Angel Moratinos has expressed support to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev following the week of unrest, according to Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations, Magzhan Ilyassov.

"Had a telephone conversation with High Representative for @UN Alliance of Civilizations, @UNAOC, @MiguelMoratinos. The High Representative expressed his strong support to President @TokayevKZ and conveyed best wishes of peace and stability to the people of #Kazakhstan," Ilyassov wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Earlier this week, a UN source told Sputnik that the President of the UN Security Council had sent an information note by the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the United Nations about the situation in the Central Asian country, saying that any protests or demonstrations cannot justify attacks and killings of law enforcement officers.

According to Ilyassov, Monday, January 10, has been declared a Day of National Mourning in Kazakhstan to honor the victims of this week's unrest.

A wave of protests swept across Kazakhstan earlier this week, following a sharp rise in gas prices. Despite the government's attempts to quell the discontent and promises to bring the prices down, violence erupted in Kazakhstan and there have been wide-spread clashes with law enforcement officers in several regions, including Almaty. The government introduced an internet blackout and declared a state of emergency.

Tokayev asked for the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) assistance in resolving the issue and CSTO peacekeepers were sent into Kazakhstan. A counter-terrorism operation continues. Tokayev said on Friday that the government had reached a compromise with peaceful protesters on urgent social and economic issues and that he was going to announce specific measures on Tuesday.