UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unarmed Cameroonians Forced Into Guard Duty To Ward Off Boko Haram Threat - Rights NGO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 03:43 PM

Unarmed Cameroonians Forced Into Guard Duty to Ward Off Boko Haram Threat - Rights NGO

The Cameroonian military has forced unarmed and untrained civilians to do night guard duty to shield their communities from attacks by Boko Haram militants and threatened those who refuse with death and beatings, a prominent international rights group said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The Cameroonian military has forced unarmed and untrained civilians to do night guard duty to shield their communities from attacks by Boko Haram militants and threatened those who refuse with death and beatings, a prominent international rights group said on Friday.

Boko Haram has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia).

"Soldiers in Mozogo, in the Far North region of Cameroon, have forced civilians to perform local night guard duty to protect against attacks by the armed Islamist group Boko Haram," Human Rights Watch (HRW) said.

According to the watchdog, the practice of forcible mobilization of civilians in the Far North Region began after Boko Haram militants burnt some 40 homes in the community of Mozogo and killed two civilians on February 4.

A list of civilians forced into night guard duty is usually displayed publicly at a market, and those who refuse to perform the task are subjected to punishment.

At initial stages, such people were beaten, but now the practice seems to have ended, the rights watchdog noted. Local residents, HRW went on, still complain that they "live in fear of beatings resuming, and that the forced labor and threats continue."

"The Cameroon authorities should immediately stop forcing civilians to perform night guard duty and instead protect civilians through lawful means," Lewis Mudge, Central Africa director at HRW, said, urging the authorities to probe "the reported beatings, threats, and forced labor."

The watchdog noted that civilians receive no compensation for performing the dangerous duty. Moreover, being unarmed and lacking any supervision or means of communication, such people are put in harm's way. They are basically "told to run back to town to alert the army if they saw Boko Haram fighters approaching," according to the NGO.

Related Topics

Africa Terrorist Militants Army Russia Threatened Alert Cameroon February Market From

Recent Stories

Russia records 6,635 COVID-19 infections over 24 h ..

1 minute ago

Mugello, Sochi added to F1's 2020 calendar

3 minutes ago

Russia Ready to Mediate Relations Between US, Chin ..

3 minutes ago

New media policy attempt to kill journalism,hide g ..

4 minutes ago

Malaysia to hold inquest into Franco-Irish teen's ..

4 minutes ago

Russian, US Experts on Space to Meet at End of Jul ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.