UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unauthorized Protests Of Opposition In Minsk End Without Incidents, Arrests

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 09:47 PM

Unauthorized Protests of Opposition in Minsk End Without Incidents, Arrests

Saturday's unauthorized demonstrations of the Belorussian opposition in the heart of Minsk against further integration of Russia and Belarus has ended without incidents and arrests, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Saturday's unauthorized demonstrations of the Belorussian opposition in the heart of Minsk against further integration of Russia and Belarus has ended without incidents and arrests, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently holding talks with his Belarus counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, in the Russian city of Sochi to discuss several issues of bilateral relations, including road maps for further integration between the two countries.

One of the rallies was launched at noon on the October Square near the Palace of the Republic, a government building used for official state functions including forums and meetings, and lasted for five hours.

Then, the demonstrators moved toward the Belarusian Government House. One of the event's organizers, co-leader of the Belarusian Christian Democracy party Paval Sieviaryniec, called on the demonstrators to gather again on the October Square on Sunday.

The police were monitoring the event to ensure security and order. The law enforcement officers did not detain any protesters.

On Thursday, during his address to the country's parliament, Lukashenko slammed the opposition's claims that the authorities give up on Belarus' independence by agreeing to further integrate with Russia. The president stressed that Minsk and Moscow were not discussing establishment of a unified parliament, or any similar political issues.

Related Topics

Police Moscow Russia Parliament Democracy Road Minsk Vladimir Putin Sochi Independence Belarus October Sunday Christian Event From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Razak Dawood chairs meeting on Dubai Expo 2020

2 minutes ago

FBR working for developing expeditious settlement ..

2 minutes ago

Security measures reviewed for Pakistan & Sri Lank ..

2 minutes ago

Yellow Vest, Pension Reform Protesters Clash With ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court division bench to hear petition ..

16 minutes ago

926 IBA graduates get degrees

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.