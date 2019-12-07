Unauthorized Protests of Opposition in Minsk End Without Incidents, Arrests

Saturday's unauthorized demonstrations of the Belorussian opposition in the heart of Minsk against further integration of Russia and Belarus has ended without incidents and arrests, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

Russian President Vladimir Putin is currently holding talks with his Belarus counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, in the Russian city of Sochi to discuss several issues of bilateral relations, including road maps for further integration between the two countries.

One of the rallies was launched at noon on the October Square near the Palace of the Republic, a government building used for official state functions including forums and meetings, and lasted for five hours.

Then, the demonstrators moved toward the Belarusian Government House. One of the event's organizers, co-leader of the Belarusian Christian Democracy party Paval Sieviaryniec, called on the demonstrators to gather again on the October Square on Sunday.

The police were monitoring the event to ensure security and order. The law enforcement officers did not detain any protesters.

On Thursday, during his address to the country's parliament, Lukashenko slammed the opposition's claims that the authorities give up on Belarus' independence by agreeing to further integrate with Russia. The president stressed that Minsk and Moscow were not discussing establishment of a unified parliament, or any similar political issues.