TSKHINVALI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) An unauthorized opposition rally in South Ossetia's capital, Tskhinvali, has come to an end, a spokesperson of the breakaway republic's Interior Ministry told Sputnik.

"The rally is over. The majority of the people have left," the spokesperson said shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

Rally speakers called for law enforcement reforms in South Ossetia and demanded an investigation into the death of Inal Dzhabiev, who had been kept in a temporary detention facility on suspicion of an attempt to kill Interior Minister Igor Naniev.

On Friday, Anatoly Bibilov, the president of the breakaway republic of South Ossetia, signed a decree dismissing Prime Minister Erik Pukhaev and appointing Deputy Prime Minister Gennady Bekoev as acting head of the government (until a new cabinet is formed), amid ongoing anti-government demonstrations.

In his address to the nation on Saturday, Bibilov said that eight employees of South Ossetia's Interior Ministry were under investigation in the case of Dzhabiev's death.

Also on Saturday, South Ossetia's lawmakers voted for the resignation of Prosecutor General Uruzmag Dzhagaev, lawmaker David Sanakoev told Sputnik.

On Monday, the Prosecutor General's Office of South Ossetia announced the Names of those suspected of involvement in the death of Dzhabiev; seven officers of the criminal police of the Interior Ministry have been detained.