Unauthorized Strike Disrupts Train Traffic Across France - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 10:52 PM

Unauthorized Strike Disrupts Train Traffic Across France - Reports

Train traffic was severely disrupted on Friday across France as a result of an unexpected strike organized by train service workers, media reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Train traffic was severely disrupted on Friday across France as a result of an unexpected strike organized by train service workers, media reported.

According to France's BFMTV broadcaster, numerous trains were canceled by the local service network TER, in particular, in the Normandy and Occitanie regions. Disruptions were also observed on routes of RER suburban trains in Paris. The strike also affected the movement of TGV high-speed trains.

The strike is a response to an accident in the Champagne-Ardenne region in which 11 people were injured on Wednesday after a train carrying 70 passengers collided with a truck.

The train driver, whose legs were injured, was the only employee of state-owned railway company SCNF who could help the injured passengers since there were no other train workers on board.

"Railroad workers are reacting to a disastrous security situation. After numerous incidents, it was the drop that overflowed the bowl. We do not want to die at work! We do not want the death of passengers to be on our conscience," Loran Brunne, the secretary general of CGT labor union, said on Twitter.

The SCNF leadership has condemned the unauthorized strike.

