Unbeaten Chiefs March Past 49ers, Lions Hand Vikings First Loss
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Kansas City Chiefs remain as the last team in the NFL with an unbeaten record after an impressive 28-18 win at the San Francisco 49ers in their Super Bowl rematch on Sunday.
The only other team who went into week seven unbeaten, the Minnesota Vikings, suffered their first loss of the season falling 31-29 to divisional rival Detroit.
The trip to Santa Clara was the biggest test of the season yet for the Chiefs, and coach Andy Reid's players showed they mean business in their Super Bowl title defense with yet another performance mixing rock solid defense with the clever quarterback play of Patrick Mahomes.
Two rushing touchdowns from Kareem Hunt gave the Chiefs are 14-3 lead in the second quarter but the 49ers fought back when, after Mahomes threw an interception, San Francisco's Brock Purdy led a seven-play touchdown drive which ended with him running in the final yard.
But Purdy, who threw three interceptions, was picked off by Christian Roland-Wallace and Mahomes took full advantage on the resulting possession.
Mahomes scrambled brilliantly for 33 yards to the San Francisco 4-yard line and finished off the drive by powering up the middle to score himself and make it 21-12.
Purdy had a chance to narrow the deficit but his throw into the end zone, intended for Chris Conley, was intercepted by Jaden Hicks and once again Kansas City scored on the possession with Mecole Hardman racing in on an 18-yard sweep.
A late touchdown pass from Purdy to Bell came too late for any comeback by the 49ers, who slipped to 3-4 on the season.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
More Stories From World
-
King Charles says signs of climate change in Australia 'unmistakable'2 minutes ago
-
King Charles to spotlight conflict, climate in Australian capital42 minutes ago
-
11 bodies recovered after boat sinks off Myanmar: resident42 minutes ago
-
UN biodiversity summit opens with call for 'significant' funding52 minutes ago
-
Storm Oscar hits eastern Cuba as island grapples with blackout52 minutes ago
-
Japan PM facing lukewarm approval ahead of election1 hour ago
-
Shallow 5.8-magnitude quake hits eastern Indonesia island: USGS1 hour ago
-
Celtics seek repeat, Lebron and son unite as NBA season opens2 hours ago
-
Simmering Bellingham set for Dortmund reunion in Champions League2 hours ago
-
Unbeaten Chiefs march past 49ers, Lions hand Vikings first loss3 hours ago
-
King Charles to spotlight conflict, climate in Australian capital5 hours ago
-
Harris celebrates birthday at Georgia churches as Trump serves McDonald's6 hours ago