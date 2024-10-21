Unbeaten Chiefs march past 49ers, Lions hand Vikings first loss

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Kansas City Chiefs remain as the last team in the NFL with an unbeaten record after an impressive 28-18 win at the San Francisco 49ers in their Super Bowl rematch on Sunday.

The only other team who went into week seven unbeaten, the Minnesota Vikings, suffered their first loss of the season falling 31-29 to divisional rival Detroit.

The trip to Santa Clara was the biggest test of the season yet for the Chiefs, and coach Andy Reid's players showed they mean business in their Super Bowl title defense with yet another performance mixing rock solid defense with the clever quarterback play of Patrick Mahomes.

Two rushing touchdowns from Kareem Hunt gave the Chiefs are 14-3 lead in the second quarter but the 49ers fought back when, after Mahomes threw an interception, San Francisco's Brock Purdy led a seven-play touchdown drive which ended with him running in the final yard.

But Purdy, who threw three interceptions, was picked off by Christian Roland-Wallace and Mahomes took full advantage on the resulting possession.

Mahomes scrambled brilliantly for 33 yards to the San Francisco 4-yard line and finished off the drive by powering up the middle to score himself and make it 21-12.

Purdy had a chance to narrow the deficit but his throw into the end zone, intended for Chris Conley, was intercepted by Jaden Hicks and once again Kansas City scored on the possession with Mecole Hardman racing in on an 18-yard sweep.

A late touchdown pass from Purdy to Bell came too late for any comeback by the 49ers, who slipped to 3-4 on the season.