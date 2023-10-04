Open Menu

Unbeaten China Marches Into Women's Basketball Final To Meet Japan At Asiad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2023 | 05:51 PM

Unbeaten China marches into women's basketball final to meet Japan at Asiad

HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) -- China's women's basketball team remained unbeaten and advanced to the Hangzhou Asian Games final after thrashing DPR Korea 100-44 in the semifinals on Tuesday.

DPR Korean rising star center Pak Ji Na's absence from the game spoiled the expected contest in the paint, and Chinese twin towers Han Xu and Li Yueru had a comfortable time, combining for 35 points and 17 rebounds.

With a significant height advantage, China outrebounded DPR Korea 52-25 and led the blocks 10-0. Veteran shooter Jin Weina started in the game and clinched 17 points without missing a shot, and point guard Li Yuan added 13 points and dished out eight assists.

Jin said the team deployed well in detailed defense with a great attitude. "We will be more confident going into the final," she said.

Related Topics

China Hangzhou Women From Asia

Recent Stories

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strateg ..

ADFD delegation explores opportunities for strategic collaboration with NAFFCO

24 minutes ago
 First edition of Fujairah International Conference ..

First edition of Fujairah International Conference on Bee Research kicks off

24 minutes ago
 ‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiati ..

‘Andalusia: History and Civilisation’ Initiative Committee holds ‘Cordoba ..

25 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adop ..

Khalifa Fund, UICCA partner to enable SMEs to adopt sustainable practices

25 minutes ago
 UAE President receives credentials of foreign amba ..

UAE President receives credentials of foreign ambassadors

25 minutes ago
 Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food sec ..

Dubai Industrial City to spotlight global food security at Anuga 2023 in Germany

25 minutes ago
ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contra ..

ADNOC awards over $400mn critical equipment contract for low-carbon LNG project ..

25 minutes ago
 We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asi ..

We seek further expansion in UAE, Europe, East Asia: Deputy Head of NBK&#039;s I ..

25 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADI ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber signs four agreements during ADIPEC 2023

40 minutes ago
 Stock markets drop as key Treasury yield hits 16-y ..

Stock markets drop as key Treasury yield hits 16-year peak

2 minutes ago
 UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transf ..

UAE company, Swiss Tech provider partner to transform energy and renewable chemi ..

1 hour ago
 OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Dri ..

OPPO Joins Forces with NUST 5G Research Lab to Drive Technological Advancements ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World