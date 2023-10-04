(@FahadShabbir)

HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) -- China's women's basketball team remained unbeaten and advanced to the Hangzhou Asian Games final after thrashing DPR Korea 100-44 in the semifinals on Tuesday.

DPR Korean rising star center Pak Ji Na's absence from the game spoiled the expected contest in the paint, and Chinese twin towers Han Xu and Li Yueru had a comfortable time, combining for 35 points and 17 rebounds.

With a significant height advantage, China outrebounded DPR Korea 52-25 and led the blocks 10-0. Veteran shooter Jin Weina started in the game and clinched 17 points without missing a shot, and point guard Li Yuan added 13 points and dished out eight assists.

Jin said the team deployed well in detailed defense with a great attitude. "We will be more confident going into the final," she said.