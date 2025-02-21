Unbeaten Ireland wary of wounded tiger Wales

Cardiff, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Ireland coach Simon Easterby has vowed that his unbeaten team would not be complacent when they take on a Wales side in the Six Nations on Saturday desperate to snap a national record 14 Test match losing streak.

Easterby knows Wales well, having spent 11 seasons at Llanelli and then the Scarlets as an abrasive flanker and captain who also won 65 caps for Ireland and two for the British and Irish Lions.

During his time in Wales, Easterby married Welsh tv presenter Sarra Elgan, with whom he has two children, still all based in the west of the country.

It has led to his name being bandied around as a potential long-term successor to Warren Gatland, who left his Wales coaching role following the 22-15 defeat by Italy.

Englishman Matt Sherratt was given the nod by Cardiff Blues to take an interim job for the last three games of the Six Nations, starting with Ireland and then a trip to Scotland a home fixture against England.

"There seems to be a little bit of interest," said Easterby, deputising as Ireland head coach as Andy Farrell is seconded to the Lions ahead of their tour to Australia in the summer.

"But I think whenever a job has come up and naturally because of where I live, my kids and my wife, Welsh speakers, all of that, my association with the Scarlets, which I loved, naturally that's an easy association I guess for people, speculation.

"It is what it is. It's not something I've given too much thought to. Other people might have put more effort into it than me."

- 'Exciting change' -

Turning to the match at the Principality Stadium, where the roof will be shut for the match with a kick-off scheduled for 1415 GMT, Easterby said he expected a groundswell of support for the home side.

"The Welsh public get behind their team whether they're winning or losing," he said.

Gatland "did an unbelievable job across a long period of time but they felt it was time for change, he felt it was time for change. The Welsh public, I think, will be excited by that".

"I'm sure Matt will have had a little bit of time to put his stamp on the team... That will be an exciting change and one that the Welsh public, I'm sure, will try and get behind."

Sherratt said it had been tough just having four sessions with the Welsh players before the match, but the former Primary school teacher insisted the emphasis had been on bringing back some enjoyment as Wales aim to avoid a ninth Six Nations reversal in a row.

"I've told the players that the overwhelming advice I've had is to be authentic and enjoy the experience," he said.

"I said I'd give them the same advice and asked them to keep me on track with that. It's very easy to get sucked into negativity.

"There's a young group of players with a lot of heart and pride about playing for Wales. I want them to enjoy it. I want them to bring their personality to it as well.

"I want to be me and enjoy the experience. Hopefully that rubs off to the players," said Sherratt, who called Ireland "cohesive" and the match not one to experiment with team selection, instead plumping for familiarity as he made eight changes.

Easterby was wary of being turned over in Cardiff, against expectations.

"There will certainly be no complacency from us," he said. "They will have an unbelievable appetite and passion to try and put right some of the things that have gone on over the last couple of weeks and maybe months, looking back to November and last summer.

"So we have to prepare as we would normally prepare for every game and that's been our focus all week."