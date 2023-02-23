Unbreakable Unity of Russian People Key to Victory - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The unbreakable unity of Russian people is the key to the country's victory, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Friends, our people believe in you, the defenders of Russia, in your reliability, resolve and devotion to the Fatherland and the oath. Millions of people are following their hearts as they help our frontline soldiers, and this unbreakable unity is the key to our victory," Putin said in an address on the occasion of Defender of the Fatherland Day.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.