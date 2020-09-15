UNCEF Warns Governments Against Closing Schools, Calls for Providing Access to Education

The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) has warned governments of negative the consequences of the closure of schools for a long period of time over the COVID-19 pandemic and called for providing children with access to proper education

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) has warned governments of negative the consequences of the closure of schools for a long period of time over the COVID-19 pandemic and called for providing children with access to proper education.

"We know that closing schools for prolonged periods of time can have devastating consequences for children. They become more exposed to physical and emotional violence. Their mental health is affected. They are more vulnerable to child labor and sexual abuse and are less likely to break out of the cycle of poverty. For the most marginalized, missing out on school -- even if only for a few weeks -- can lead to negative outcomes that last a lifetime," Henrietta Fore said at a UNESCO, UNICEF and WHO press conference on newly updated guidance on school-related public health measures in the context of COVID-19.

According to Fore, UNICEF has learned that for at least 463 million children worldwide whose schools closed due to COVID-19, there was no such thing as remote learning.

And we also know that the longer children remain out of school, the less likely they are to return. At least 24 million children are projected to drop out of school due to COVID. That's why we are urging the government to prioritize re-opening schools when restrictions are lifted ... If we don't take action now, this crisis will only deepen. And children will pay the highest price of all," she added.

Many countries are currently experiencing a second surge in COVID-19 infections, with the new daily record high number of infections. This prompt the authorities to reintroduce coronavirus-related restrictions that were previously lifted, including the closure of educational institutions in order to prevent the spread of the infection.