Uncertainty Around Future Of New START Concerning - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 03:41 PM

Uncertainty Around Future of New START Concerning - Lavrov

Moscow is still waiting for Washington's response to the proposal to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) without preconditions, and ambiguity around the fate of the agreement is a cause of concern, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

"The uncertainty around the future of the New START is a cause for concern. Last year, I told this very conference why we believe that it is important to preserve it," Lavrov said at the Disarmament Conference in Geneva.

The Russian top diplomat noted that the extension of the treaty would be a reasonable step preventing further deterioration of strategic stability and avoid complete collapse of nuclear and missile non-proliferation mechanisms.

"Given all these circumstances, the Russian president has suggested that Russia and the United States extend the START Treaty without any preconditions. We are waiting for response," he added.

The New START is the only remaining legally binding US-Russian agreement on nuclear arms control, in force since 2011 and due to expire in February 2021 with a possibility to be renewed for another five years.

Russian officials have repeatedly said they were ready to renew the New Start, but the US administration has said it would prefer a new treaty that includes both Russia and China. Beijing, however, has rejected the idea.

