Uncertainty Looms As First Phase Of Gaza Truce Due To Expire
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2025 | 02:40 PM
Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The first phase of the Israel-Hamas truce is drawing to a close on Saturday, but negotiations on the next stage, which should secure a permanent ceasefire, have so far been inconclusive.
The ceasefire took effect on January 19 after more than 15 months of war sparked by Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, the deadliest in the country's history.
Over the initial six-week phase, Gaza militants freed 25 living hostages and returned the bodies of eight others to Israel, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.
A second phase of the fragile truce was supposed to secure the release of dozens of hostages still in Gaza and pave the way for a more permanent end to the war.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had sent a delegation to Cairo, and mediator Egypt said "intensive talks" on the second phase had begun with the presence of delegations from Israel as well as fellow mediators Qatar and the United States.
But by early Saturday, there was no sign of consensus, and a Hamas source accused Israel of delaying the second phase.
"The second phase of the ceasefire agreement is supposed to begin tomorrow morning, Sunday... but the occupation is still procrastinating and continuing to violate the agreement," the source told AFP.
A Palestinian source close to the talks meanwhile told AFP that, despite the absence of a Hamas delegation in Cairo, discussions were underway seeking a way through the impasse.
Recent Stories
PM launches Ramadan Relief Package worth Rs20bn
Champions Trophy 2025: England chose to bat first against South Africa
Govt reduces petrol by Rs0.5, diesel by Rs5.31 per litre for fortnight
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia reach semi-final as rain cancels match agai ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2025
RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansion
Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to UAE
Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ strategic development initiatives
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE
Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 ..
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE
More Stories From World
-
Uncertainty looms as first phase of Gaza truce due to expire2 minutes ago
-
Marc Marquez wins dominant Thai MotoGP sprint on Ducati debut42 minutes ago
-
Marc Marquez wins dominant Thai MotoGP sprint on Ducati debut42 minutes ago
-
UN rights chief decries 'litany of human suffering' in Myanmar52 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi interacts with Pakistan Community at Embassy premises1 hour ago
-
Cyclone death toll rises to four on ravaged French island1 hour ago
-
Pope spends 'peaceful night' after breathing crisis: Vatican1 hour ago
-
UN chief urges US to reverse severe aid cuts to humanitarian programmes2 hours ago
-
US approves sale of $3 bn in munitions, bulldozers to Israel3 hours ago
-
Ukraine's fight 'matters to us all': Canada PM after Trump-Zelensky spat3 hours ago
-
Trump-Zelensky shouting match takes world leaders aback as Europe backs Ukraine3 hours ago
-
US approves sale of $3 bn in munitions, bulldozers to Israel3 hours ago