'Uncharted waters': Kenya braces for protests despite Ruto U-turn

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Kenya braced for fresh demonstrations Thursday under heavy security, after major concessions from the government which agreed to scrap contentious tax hikes following deadly protests that saw parliament ransacked.

The rallies this month -- led largely by young, Gen-Z Kenyans -- caught the authorities off-guard, as President William Ruto's government ricocheted between taking a tough line on the protests and issuing entreaties for dialogue with the demonstrators.

Police in anti-riot gear blocked access along roads leading to State House -- Ruto's office -- and parliament on Thursday, AFP journalists saw.

Many shops remained shuttered as traders worried about further unrest.

A day after the protests sharply escalated, Ruto on Wednesday made a surprise U-turn as he declined to sign the tax hikes into law and withdrew the bill.

"The people have spoken," he said, adding that he would seek "engagement with the young people of our nation".

But protesters said they would still take to the streets Thursday in memory of those killed in the demonstrations, criticising Ruto's dramatic reversal as a case of too little, too late.

Prominent protester Hanifa Adan dismissed Ruto's words as "PR", pointing out that the Kenyan leader had referred to demonstrators as "criminals" just hours earlier.

Adan said Wednesday that protesters wearing white would hold a peaceful march, with some planning to bring flowers to honour the victims.

"You cannot kill all of us," she said on X.

Ivy, a 26-year-old job seeker, told AFP that Ruto's about-turn was "a start to changing things."

"He could have done this earlier without people having to die," she added, echoing the words of other protesters interviewed by AFP.