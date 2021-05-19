UNCHR Frowns at Countries Sending Asylum Seekers Abroad for Processing

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Wednesday urged countries to desist from externalizing their asylum obligations, as it may endanger the safety of those in need of international protection

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Wednesday urged countries to desist from externalizing their asylum obligations, as it may endanger the safety of those in need of international protection.

"UNHCR remains firmly opposed to externalization initiatives that forcibly transfer asylum seekers to other countries. Externalization simply shifts asylum responsibilities elsewhere and evades international obligations. Such practices undermine the rights of those seeking safety and protection, demonize and punish them and may put their lives at risk," UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, Gillian Triggs, said.

She expressed her displeasure, in particular, over the fact that asylum seekers are often sent to developing countries, where "human rights safeguards and resources" may not be sufficient.

"I am dismayed by the argument that it is more cost-effective to send and host asylum seekers in countries of the global south. I find this morally reprehensible - we must not put price tags on human lives.

Refugees are not commodities that can be traded by wealthier nations," she argued.

According to her, such an act is dehumanizing, exploitative, and dangerous.

Although countries may decide to transfer asylum processing and safety responsibilities between themselves, observation reveals that such practices often fall short of international obligations in practice, the UNHCR official said.

The UNHCR estimates that 26 million or 86% of the world's refugees, are hosted in neighboring and developing regions, and not developed countries equipped to handle them. For this reason, Triggs urged other countries not to over-stretch refugee host countries but to support them.

She backed her statement with the evidence that externalization arrangements do not prevent desperate refugees from taking perilous journeys to seek safety. Rather they will magnify risks, prompt people to resort to alternative routes, and exacerbate pressures on frontline countries, Triggs warned.