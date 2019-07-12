UNCHR, IOM Urge Release of All Migrants Held in Detention Centers Across Libya - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) All 5,600 refugees and migrants who remain in detention centers throughout Libya should be released or transferred to other countries amid ongoing fighting in and around the capital Tripoli, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"As a priority, we ask that 5,600 refugees and migrants currently held in centers across Libya be freed in an orderly manner and their protection guaranteed, or evacuated to other countries from where accelerated resettlement is needed," the statement said.

The two agencies also said in the statement that migrants rescued at sea should be allowed to live in the community or relocated to open centers, gathering and departure facilities rather than placed in detention amid the deteriorating security situation in Libya.

"Another tragedy like Tajoura cannot be allowed to happen again," the statement said, referring to a deadly airstrike of a migrant detention center near Tripoli on July 2 that killed 53 migrants.

In addition, the two agencies said disembarkation of people rescued on the Mediterranean route in Libya's ports should be stopped, whereas European vessels should resume search and rescue operations and establish temporary disembarkation schemes.

The role of non-government organizations that rescue people at sea is critical in saving migrants' lives, therefore, charity boats that bring people to safe Mediterranean ports should not be penalized, the statement added.

On June 12, Italy passed a security and migration decree that fines non-governmental organizations' rescue boats for bringing migrants to the country up to 50,000 Euros.