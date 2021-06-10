UrduPoint.com
UNCHR Laments Conditions Of Venezuelan Refugees In Latin America As Winter Approaches

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 12:50 AM

UNCHR Laments Conditions of Venezuelan Refugees in Latin America as Winter Approaches

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Wednesday raised concerns that the imminent winter and effects of COVID-19 threaten the living conditions of Venezuelan refugees and migrants in the south of Latin America.

According to the report, an estimated 2 million Venezuelan refugees are domiciled in countries like Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Peru, where COVID-19 infection and death rates are among the highest in the world.

"Venezuelans have mostly been included in national health responses, but with hospitals operating at full capacity, access to treatment for other illnesses, including those associated with the winter season, has become ever more challenging," the agency said.

Though COVID-19 measures have generally affected all populations in the countries of the region, its effect on migrants and refugees has been particularly devastating.

The majority of Venezuelan refugees, especially those in the informal sector, have lost their jobs.

As winter approaches, Venezuelans face security risks, eviction and increasing poverty, as many cannot afford heaters and essential goods such as clothes, medicine and fuel.

"While COVID-19 continues to devastate the region, the arrival of winter threatens to expose Venezuelans to unspeakable hardship. Despair is already deepening, and negative coping mechanisms are on the rise," the UNHCR representative of the regional office for Southern Latin America, Juan Carlos Murillo, was quoted as saying.

While commending the effort of the hosting countries in reducing the hardship of migrants and refugees, he called for more support to meet their growing needs.

