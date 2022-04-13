UrduPoint.com

UNCHR, WFP Say Millions Of East African Refugees To Experience More Hunger

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Millions of refugees across eastern Africa are likely to face more hunger due to food shortages caused by global conflicts and rising food and energy prices, the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Millions of refugees across eastern Africa are likely to face more hunger due to food shortages caused by global conflicts and rising food and energy prices, the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Wednesday.

"Millions of displaced families across eastern Africa will fall deeper into hunger as food rations dwindle due to humanitarian resources being stretched to the limit as the world grapples with a toxic cocktail of conflict, climate shocks, and COVID-19, combined with spiraling costs of food and fuel," the joint statement read.

The growth in refugee numbers is higher than the amount of resources that humanitarian organizations have, the statement said, adding that the WFP has been forced to decide which groups of refugees will receive food assistance and which will not.

"Refugees and internally displaced people are at the center of food ration cuts, compounding a desperate situation for millions of people uprooted from their homes and often relying on aid to survive. More and more children below the age of five are experiencing high levels of stunting and wasting, as they lack the nutrients to grow and develop," Clementine Nkweta-Salami, UNHCR regional head, lamented.

People across eastern Africa are taking out huge loans, selling what they can or sending their children to work in order to buy food, Nkweta-Salami added. The situation is aggravated by a worsening climate crisis, including floods and droughts in some of the countries in the region, according to the statement.

"There is likely to be little relief through 2022 as the conflict in Ukraine will cause a wave of collateral hunger by further exacerbating existing problems such as record high food prices," the statement noted.

The WFP requires $226.5 million to provide full rations for refugees across eastern Africa for the period of April to September 2022, the statement read.

In the past decade, the number of refugees in eastern Africa has nearly tripled, growing from 1.82 million in 2012 to almost five million today, including 300,000 new refugees last year alone, the statement said.

