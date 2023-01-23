Unclaimed Inheritance in Japan Hit Record $497Mln in 2022 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) The total value of unclaimed inheritance in Japan for the 2022 fiscal year, spanning from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, in Japan was a record 64.7 billion Yen ($497 million), Japanese newspaper Asahi reported on Monday.

The 2022 value of unclaimed inheritance in Japan is 7.8% higher than in 2021, twice as high as 10 years ago (33.

2 billion yen), and six times higher than in 2001 (10.7 billion yen), the newspaper said.

The entire amount will reportedly go to the state treasury as ruled by the Supreme Court.

The increase in the amount of unclaimed inheritance in Japan results from the rising share of lonely elderly people, as well as the rising prices of real estate properties which are part of the inheritance.