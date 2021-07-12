Senior US officials during a visit to Haiti were unable to reach any conclusions on what the future of the country's political leadership will look like, White House Press Secretary said on Monday during a daily briefing

Earlier in the day, the White House announced that that delegation of US intelligence and security officials met with officials in Haiti on Sunday as the Caribbean country is reeling from the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

"What was not clear [after the US delegation's visit to Haiti] was what the future political leadership looks like in the country," Psaki said. "There is a lack of clarity about the future of political leadership."