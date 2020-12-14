UrduPoint.com
Unclear Whether COVID-19 Vaccines Can Prevent Transmission Of Virus - WHO Chief Scientist

The existing candidate coronavirus vaccines have proven efficient against an infection that has already occurred, but evidence is yet lacking on their efficacy in preventing the transmission, World Health Organization's (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The existing candidate coronavirus vaccines have proven efficient against an infection that has already occurred, but evidence is yet lacking on their efficacy in preventing the transmission, World Health Organization's (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Monday.

"We still don't know with many of the vaccines whether it is going to prevent a person from getting infected. The vaccines have been shown to be efficacious against developing disease. What we hope is that vaccines will also prevent infection so that transmission can be cut as well.

But as of now we don't have the evidence to do that. So it's really important that everyone who gets the vaccine continues to take precautions," Swaminathan said at a briefing.

There are more than 50 candidate vaccines on the WHO-monitored landscape at the moment underway with phase 3 clinical trials involving an expanded pool of participants of different age and health condition.

Some of these candidate vaccines have received emergency use licenses from individual national regulators, but none has yet been authorized by the WHO itself as safe and efficient.

