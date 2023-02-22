BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The uncompromising attitude of Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden regarding the conflict in Ukraine complicates Serbia's position, President Aleksandar Vucic said.

The Serbian leader is in Abu Dhabi, where he visited the IDEX 2023 international defense exhibition. He said he had been unable to watch Putin's address to the Federal Assembly and Biden's speech in real time, but had familiarized himself with them later.

"Both showed great determination, uncompromising attitudes, a great desire to repair injustice. Some, to defeat the followers of the Nazi ideology, as they say, and others - to ensure that freedom, democracy and the civilized world win.

This will certainly cause additional problems for us, the West will want to take away from Putin the Kosovo 'card', our position regarding sanctions will become increasingly difficult," Vucic said on tv Pink.

He said Belgrade had so far pursued a policy of independence and added that he hoped he would be able to adhere to such a policy in the future, too.

Earlier, the President of Serbia said the armed conflict in Ukraine was growing into a Third World War, in his view, and Western countries were increasing pressure on Serbia due to the country's refusal to support anti-Russian sanctions.