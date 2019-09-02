'Unconfirmed Substance' Leaked at Labs in Hospital in Cambridge, England - Fire Service

"Unconfirmed substance" was spilled at the labs in Addenbrooke's Hospital in the UK city of Cambridge, the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) "Unconfirmed substance" was spilled at the labs in Addenbrooke's Hospital in the UK city of Cambridge , the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said Monday.

"At 11.20am on Monday September 2, the operations centre at Addenbrooke's Hospital received a report that an unconfirmed substance had been leaked in the laboratory block," the service said in a statement.

Six hospital staff members have been treated for respiratory issues, the statement went on to say.

According to the service, more than 20 firefighters had arrived at the scene.