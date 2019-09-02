UrduPoint.com
'Unconfirmed Substance' Leaked At Labs In Hospital In Cambridge, England - Fire Service

Muhammad Irfan Mon 02nd September 2019 | 08:11 PM

'Unconfirmed Substance' Leaked at Labs in Hospital in Cambridge, England - Fire Service

"Unconfirmed substance" was spilled at the labs in Addenbrooke's Hospital in the UK city of Cambridge, the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) "Unconfirmed substance" was spilled at the labs in Addenbrooke's Hospital in the UK city of Cambridge, the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said Monday.

"At 11.20am on Monday September 2, the operations centre at Addenbrooke's Hospital received a report that an unconfirmed substance had been leaked in the laboratory block," the service said in a statement.

Six hospital staff members have been treated for respiratory issues, the statement went on to say.

According to the service, more than 20 firefighters had arrived at the scene.

