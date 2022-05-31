UNCTAD Boss Holds Constructive Talks in Russia on Market Access for Fertilizer, Grain - UN

The chief of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) held constructive talks in Moscow about unblocking access of Russian fertilizers and wheat to world markets and is now on a follow-up visit to the United States, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) The chief of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) held constructive talks in Moscow about unblocking access of Russian fertilizers and wheat to world markets and is now on a follow-up visit to the United States, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"Just to confirm that Rebeca Grynspan was in Moscow yesterday at the request and on behalf of the Secretary General. The objective of her discussions, as we've said, is focused on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizers to global markets with a key aim of addressing the growing global food insecurity," Dujarric told a briefing.

"She had constructive discussions with the first deputy prime minister, Andrei Belousov, and she is in Washington today to meet with US officials," he added.