UNCTAD Chief May Visit Moscow Next Week to Discuss Grain Deal - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Secretary-General of UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan may pay a visit to Russia next week to discuss the implementation of the Istanbul grain deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Wednesday.

"Grynspan may come to Moscow next week to continue consultations (on the implementation of the grain deal) that we held in Geneva," Vershinin told reporters.