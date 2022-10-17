UrduPoint.com

UNCTAD Chief, Russian Officials Hold 'Constructive' Talks On Grain Deal In Moscow - UN

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2022 | 10:09 PM

The secretary-general of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has held positive and constructive discussions on grain and fertilizer exports with Russian officials in Moscow, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) The secretary-general of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has held positive and constructive discussions on grain and fertilizer exports with Russian officials in Moscow, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"Ms.

Grynspan had positive and constructive discussions with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov on facilitating the unimpeded export of Russian grain and fertilizer exports to global markets, relaying the commitment to continued progress with all parties involved on that front in order to address growing global food insecurity," Dujarric told a briefing.

