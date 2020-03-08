UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UNCTAD Expects Coronavirus Outbreak To Slash Global Investments By Up To 15% In 2020-2021

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 10:10 PM

UNCTAD Expects Coronavirus Outbreak to Slash Global Investments by Up to 15% in 2020-2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) expects the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to slash previously expected foreign direct investments globally by up to 15 percent.

"The outbreak and spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19) will negatively affect global foreign direct investment (FDI) flows. With scenarios of the spread of the epidemic ranging from short-term stabilization to continuation throughout the year, the downward pressure on FDI will be -5% to -15% (compared to previous forecasts projecting marginal growth in the FDI trend for 2020-2021)," UNCTAD said in a statement on the coronavirus outbreak.

Negative implications for investments will come both from demand and supply sides, but the countries with the strongest virus outbreak will be hit most, the UN agency noted.

More than two thirds of the top 100 multinational enterprises in UNCTAD's rating already unveiled their expectations for the impact of the virus outbreak on their businesses, with many of them reining in capital expenditures and slashing earnings forecasts.

Related Topics

United Nations From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Latifa highlights cinema&#039;s role in cu ..

41 minutes ago

GCC countries have prioritised people of determina ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia suspends entry, exit from Al Qatif to ..

1 hour ago

GCC countries implementing measures to support hum ..

1 hour ago

Global Women Leaders Conference discusses strategi ..

1 hour ago

International Women Day observed in various cities

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.