UNCTAD Head to Travel to Moscow This Week to Discuss Facilitating Russian Grain Exports

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan will travel to Moscow this week to discuss the facilitation of unimpeded exports of Russian grain and fertilizer, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"Rebeca Grynspan and her team will be going to Moscow later this week as part of her regular contacts with Russian authorities on this," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "I think it has been about almost mostly either in person visits in Moscow or Geneva to by video conference and this will be to focus on our efforts or advocacy on the facilitation of unimpeded exports of Russian grain and fertilizer, including ammonia, which as a reminder - are sanctioned - to get things back on the global market for the benefit of many."