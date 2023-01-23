UrduPoint.com

UNCTAD Head To Travel To Moscow This Week To Discuss Facilitating Russian Grain Exports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2023 | 11:27 PM

UNCTAD Head to Travel to Moscow This Week to Discuss Facilitating Russian Grain Exports

UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan will travel to Moscow this week to discuss the facilitation of unimpeded exports of Russian grain and fertilizer, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan will travel to Moscow this week to discuss the facilitation of unimpeded exports of Russian grain and fertilizer, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"Rebeca Grynspan and her team will be going to Moscow later this week as part of her regular contacts with Russian authorities on this," Dujarric said during a press briefing. "I think it has been about almost mostly either in person visits in Moscow or Geneva to by video conference and this will be to focus on our efforts or advocacy on the facilitation of unimpeded exports of Russian grain and fertilizer, including ammonia, which as a reminder - are sanctioned - to get things back on the global market for the benefit of many."

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Moscow Russia Geneva Market

Recent Stories

US House Democratic Leader Taps Schiff, Swalwell f ..

US House Democratic Leader Taps Schiff, Swalwell for Intelligence Panel - Letter

3 minutes ago
 Those involved in anti-state activities are 'rebel ..

Those involved in anti-state activities are 'rebels': Renowned scholar Mufti Muh ..

52 seconds ago
 Levies Force recovers narcotics in Zhob

Levies Force recovers narcotics in Zhob

54 seconds ago
 Very cold weather forecast for Balochistan

Very cold weather forecast for Balochistan

1 minute ago
 102.4% of anti-polio campaign target achieved

102.4% of anti-polio campaign target achieved

1 minute ago
 Strategy being formulated for quick resolution of ..

Strategy being formulated for quick resolution of taxpayers' problems: Tax Ombud ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.