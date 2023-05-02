UrduPoint.com

UNCTAD Head To Visit Moscow This Week To Discuss Grain Deal - Organization's Spokesperson

Published May 02, 2023

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Head of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan will pay a visit to Moscow this week to discuss the grain deal, UNCTAD spokeswoman Catherine Huissoud said on Tuesday.

The spokeswoman confirmed at a briefing that the UNCTAD head will visit the Russian capital, but did not specify the exact day or any other details.

